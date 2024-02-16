Tesla Cybertruck owners complain their new vehicles are rusting

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries begin Tesla Cybertruck to hit roads as deliveries begin 04:43

Tesla's Cybertruck hasn't been on the road for long, but the stainless steel vehicles are already showing signs of rust, some owners are complaining.

The sport utility vehicles, which start at $57,390 and cost up to $96,390, were first delivered to customers in December. Just two months later, buyers are posting images on social media showing orange rust spots appearing on their new EV's exterior, in some cases after driving it in the rain.

Tesla did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment regarding the customer complaints.

In one online forum, Cybertruckownersclub.com, a Tesla Cybertruck owner posted close-up photos of little orange spots on his new vehicle which he says he drove in the rain for two days.

The vehicle's stainless-steel exterior is rusting, some owners claim. Screenshot/Cybertruckownersclub.com

Cybertruck customers are sharing images of their vehicle's exterior in online forums. Screenshot/Cybertruckownersclub.com

The poster, Raxar, said that when picking up his Cybertruck in February, an adviser alerted him to the issue.

"The adviser specifically mentioned the cybertrucks develop orange rust marks in the rain and that required the vehicle to be buffed out," he wrote.

Raxar said he tried using dish soap to remove the spots, but was unsuccessful.

Another forum user said he noticed "corrosion" on his vehicle's exterior, also after driving it in the rain.

"The Cybertruck has 381 miles on it, and has spent much of the 11 days in my custody parked in front of my house. Cold weather, rain and some direct sunlight later, I attached a few photos of the corrosion spots and a video," vertigo3pb, wrote.

Photo posted online of what one Cybertruck owner refers to as "corrosion spots" on the stainless-steel vehicle. Screenshot/ Cybertruckownersclub.com

Stainless steel is typically known for its extreme resistance to corrosion and general strength and durability, but is seldom used as a exterior material for vehicles because it's hard to mold. Indeed, the Cybertruck's design is rigid and angular.

For $6,000, Tesla offers to wrap the trucks in a black or white paint film, which the company says covers all exterior stainless-steel surfaces, and protects against scratches, according to its website. A clear paint film is available for $5,000.

A video of Tesla's not-yet-released owners manual posted online includes instructions for keeping the Cybertruck clean. It refers to potentially hazardous outside elements including oil, tree resin, dead bugs and road salt as culprits that could cause cosmetic damage to the electric vehicles.