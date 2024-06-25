Tesla issues 2 recalls of its Cybertruck, bringing total number to 4

Tesla announces plan for more affordable cars Tesla announces layoffs and plan to make more affordable vehicles 04:02

Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time since it was launched late last year to fix problems with windshield wipers that could fail and trim pieces that can come loose.

The recall, announced in documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), each affects more than 11,000 trucks. Tesla said its staff first noticed problems with the windshield wipers in February.

"On affected vehicles, the front windshield wiper motor controller may stop functioning due to electrical overstress to the gate driver component," the EV maker said in documents to the NHTSA.

A wiper that fails can cut visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the company added.

In the other recall, a trim piece along the truck bed can come loose and fly off, creating a hazard for other motorists. Tesla says in documents that the trim piece is installed with adhesive, and that may not have been done properly at the factory.

Remedies

At no cost to owners, Tesla will replace the wiper motor and replace or rework the trim piece so that it stays on. Owners will be notified of both recalls and respective remedies by letter on August 18.

Together, the recalls mark the fourth time Tesla has recalled the stainless steel-clad Cybertruck since it went on sale November 30.

In February, Tesla recalled almost 2.2 million vehicles — nearly all of the cars that it had sold in the U.S. — because the font size was too small to read on its instrument panel for its brake, park and antilock brake system warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.

A second recall of nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks was announced in April, due to problems with a faulty accelerator pedal that would potentially dislodge when high force was applied.

Continued issues with the Cybertruck are also noteworthy as the vehicle represents Tesla's first and only entry into a lucrative segment within the electric vehicle market: full-sized pickup trucks. Until now, Tesla has made its name by selling sleek sedans, including the Model S and the Model X.

Sales and demand for EV pickups have been on the rise since late 2020, according to data from Cox Automotive. The Ram 1500 Rev has garnered the most attention, followed by Ford's F-150 Lightning, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC's Hummer EV and Rivian's R1T, according to Cox.

Tesla's long-term growth depends on its ability to offer different types of vehicles as more consumers head down the EV path over the coming years, analysts at Wedbush Securities have said. Tesla's Cybertruck sport utility vehicles, which start at $57,390 and cost up to $96,390, were first delivered to customers in December.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.