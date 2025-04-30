Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 hurt in Northern California small plane crash

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

TEHAMA COUNTY – One person has died after a small plane crashed in Northern California on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says first responders were called to the scene off of Phyllis Road, southwest of the community of Cottonwood, late Tuesday afternoon.

Two people were on board the plane – an Aeronca Champion 7EC – when it crashed, according to a statement from the FAA.

The sheriff's office says the pilot of the plane died; the passenger was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the plane crash. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating. 

