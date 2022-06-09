Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.

Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.

Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to be part of the crew involved in the robberies.

Here's a breakdown of those robberies.

On March 18, six suspects entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in the Central police district. Four suspects went behind the front counter to steal high-value merchandise while two suspects acted as lookouts. The suspects fled with more than $6,000 in unpaid merchandise.

On March 20, nine suspects entered a retail store on the 3200 block of Divisadero Street in the Northern police district. The suspects broke a security display and went behind the front counter to steal high-value merchandise. When a customer confronted one of the suspects, the suspect assaulted that customer. The suspects fled with over $4,000 in unpaid merchandise. Three of the suspects were arrested nearby by responding officers.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect who assaulted the customer was identified as a 15-year-old male who was subsequently arrested for grand theft, burglary, organized retail theft and assault and battery.

On March 24, four suspects entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue and two suspects acted as lookouts. The suspects attempted to break open a security display, took merchandise from an aisle and two suspects went behind the front counter to steal high-value merchandise. The suspects fled with more than $1,500 in unpaid merchandise.

On March 27, four suspects entered a retail store on the 900 block of Geneva Avenue in the Ingleside police district. Three suspects went behind the front counter to steal high-value merchandise and one suspect acted as a lookout. A security guard was able to detain two suspects and recovered more than $2,500 in merchandise.

On March 30, six suspects entered a retail store on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in the Central police district. The suspects began stealing from an aisle and behind the front counter. While an employee was filming the theft taking place, two suspects assaulted the employee, dragged him outside the store and stole his cellphone. The suspects fled with more than $1,800 in unpaid merchandise.

On March 30, six suspects entered a retail store on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue in the Taraval police district. One suspect began stealing from store displays. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects assaulted the employee several times. The suspects fled with more than $900 in unpaid merchandise.

On April 2, three suspects entered a retail store on the 800 block of Market Street in the Tenderloin police district. The suspects began taking merchandise and when an employee confronted a suspect, a physical altercation occurred, and the suspect brandished a knife. Two suspects were stopped nearby by BART police officers and arrested.

On April 3, five suspects entered a retail store on the 2600 block of Mission Street in the Mission police district. The suspects began breaking security displays and attempted to force their way into an employee-only area. The suspects fled with more than $2,600 in unpaid merchandise.

On April 8, three suspects entered the same retail store on the 2600 block of Mission Street. Employees recognized some of the same suspects from the incident on April 3 and locked themselves in an employee-only area. The suspects fled with more than $2,300 in unpaid merchandise.

On April 10, three suspects committed a strong-arm robbery and assault on two victims on the 3200 block of 20th Avenue. An officer and off-duty police recruit witnessed the incident and broke up the assault. The three suspects fled the scene, but 2 suspects were found and arrested by responding officers.