Teenager arrested for threatening violence at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ -- Police arrested a teenage boy who allegedly made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threat in less than a week.

The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police.

The case mimics an incident Thursday when police received an anonymous tip of an active shooter at Santa Cruz High School. In both cases, police said an investigation found no evidence of a credible threat of violence against students.

In Monday's incident, high school staff notified police after discovering an online threat and activated a shelter-in-place order while police investigated.

The police news release reports that within 90 minutes, officers had identified and detained a juvenile male allegedly responsible for the threat.

They said the suspect is a resident of the county but was not a student at the high school.

Police said Thursday's incident remains under investigation. The high school and two nearby schools -- Mission Hill Middle School and Bayview Elementary -- were locked down Thursday as police investigated.