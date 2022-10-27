'Active incident' reported at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ -- A large police response descended on Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning for what authorities described as an "active incident."
The school posted a message on its website at 10:23 a.m. that police asked to have the campus at 4:15 Walnut Ave. locked down following an anonymous tip of a shooter on campus.
"The tip mentioned a classroom that does not exist on campus, there has been no sign of violence on campus, and at this time police are conducting a full search of the school as part of their normal procedure," the message said.
"All of our schools are sheltering in place while the police conduct their investigation."
KION reported a medical helicopter was heading toward the high school. Caltrans District 5 also reported a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
