'Active incident' reported at Santa Cruz High School

SANTA CRUZ -- A large police response descended on Santa Cruz High School Thursday morning for what authorities described as an "active incident."

The school posted a message on its website at 10:23 a.m. that police asked to have the campus at 4:15 Walnut Ave. locked down following an anonymous tip of a shooter on campus.

"The tip mentioned a classroom that does not exist on campus, there has been no sign of violence on campus, and at this time police are conducting a full search of the school as part of their normal procedure," the message said.

"All of our schools are sheltering in place while the police conduct their investigation."

KION reported a medical helicopter was heading toward the high school. Caltrans District 5 also reported a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible.

RIGHT NOW: Traffic moving slow in the area of #hwy1 and Walnut Avenue in #SantaCruz. Heavy law enforcement presence. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/eoCDzbDlVl — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) October 27, 2022

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.