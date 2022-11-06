Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.

San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.

The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car.

Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.

The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges.

All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.