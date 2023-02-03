Watch CBS News
Teenage boy killed in early morning Oakland shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday morning in the Eastmont neighborhood of Oakland.

Oakland police said officers responded at 1:32 a.m. to the 8000 block of Dowling Street following a ShotSpotter alert of a shooting near the Aspire College Academy.

When officers arrived, they located the 17-year-old, who was identified as an Oakland resident. The teen was pronounced dead where officers found him.

No other details were immediately available.

 Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.  

February 3, 2023

