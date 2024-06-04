Teen riding e-bike in Millbrae seriously injured after crashing into box truck

A 13-year-old riding an e-bike in Millbrae was seriously injured after crashing into a truck on El Camino Real Tuesday afternoon, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of El Camino Real and Taylor Boulevard. Deputies responded to the area and found a 13-year-old seriously injured.

The 13-year-old was immediately given first aid and then taken to a hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the 13-year-old was riding northbound on El Camino Real when he crashed into the back of a box truck.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators.