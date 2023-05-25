Teen arrested after stabbing on Muni bus in San Francisco's Excelsior
SAN FRANCISCO – A young man was detained after allegedly stabbing another man on a Muni bus in San Francisco's Excelsior District on Wednesday evening, according to police.
The 18-year-old suspect was arrested after the stabbing reported around 6:35 p.m. in the area of Geneva Avenue and Stoneridge Lane. His name was not immediately available Thursday.
The 46-year-old victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are considered life-threatening, police said.
No other details about the stabbing were released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.