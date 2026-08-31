Teen accused in fatal Morgan Hill party shooting makes first court appearance

It was an important day for seven families forever changed by the Morgan Hill shooting, as the 17-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at a massive birthday party faced a judge for the first time Monday.

The teenager, who investigators believe was the lone shooter, is charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder, and prosecutors are seeking to have him tried as an adult.

The shooting happened July 25 on Hale Avenue after deputies were initially called to the area for reports of intoxicated people in the street and objects being thrown at cars.

When deputies arrived, they discovered something far worse: seven people had been shot. Eighteen-year-old Desiderio "Desi" Romero V was killed.

Desiderio "Desi" Romero V Family photo

"My office is not going to rest until we get justice for those victims," Santa Clara County District Attorney Alexander Adams said. "And these were people that were shot. Dodging bullets. Hiding. Unsure of where their children were that night."

Romero's grandfather, Desiderio Romero III, spoke emotionally following Monday's hearing about the loss his family continues to endure.

"How my son goes into his room with his bed there, I don't know how he does it," Romero said. "He is a better man than me. We have all his clothes. He was great. My grandson was a great young man."

The 17-year-old suspect, who is from Salinas, was arrested August 27th, more than a month after the shooting.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office believes he was the lone shooter and said multiple weapons were found when he was arrested.

Investigators said a combination of video review, digital evidence, interviews and tips helped lead them to the suspect. Sheriff Robert Jonsen credited the community with helping investigators identify and locate the teenager.

"I asked this community to step forward," Jonsen said. "We knew one tip could possibly blow this open."

The FBI also played a critical role in the investigation, including through advanced investigative tools and a tip line that offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"The FBI has determined that the tips met the criteria and the $20,000 reward will be paid," said Scott Shelby of the FBI's San Francisco field office.

One of the final people to speak during Monday afternoon's press conference was Desi's mother, Stephanie Trombly. Her words served as a reminder of what was lost and why his family says justice matters.

"I will never get to see him get married, raise a family or grow old," Trombly said. "That was taken away from him and all of our family."

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says the teenager's next court appearance is scheduled for September 21. That hearing will focus on his detention.

Prosecutors say it could take months, rather than weeks, to determine whether the teenager will be prosecuted as an adult or remain in the juvenile justice system.