Teen arrested in Morgan Hill party shooting that killed 1, injured 6

Authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a teenage suspect in connection with a mass shooting at a party in Morgan Hill last month that killed one person and injured six others.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, investigative and tactical teams served a search warrant Thursday at a home in Salinas. The 17-year-old suspect, whose name is not being released, was safely taken into custody.

The arrest comes more than a month after the shooting, which took place on the night of July 25. Around 10:15 p.m., deputies were called to a rural property near Hale and Miramonte avenues after reports of intoxicated people in the street and someone throwing bottles at cars.

Hundreds of people were at the scene for a pop-up-style birthday party for a Twitch streamer announced on social media. As the first deputies arrived, gunfire was heard and multiple people were found shot.

One of the victims, identified as 18-year-old Desiderio "Desi" Romero V of San Jose, died in the shooting. The six other victims were treated at local hospitals and released.

Following the shooting, the sheriff's office announced a collaboration with the FBI, which offered a $20,000 reward in the case. Deputies said the community submitted "numerous" tips, videos and photos through the FBI's digital media tip line.

In a statement, Sheriff Robert Jonsen thanked those who came forward with evidence that led to the arrest.

"Their willingness to speak up, along with the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, has helped move this case closer to justice for the victims and their families," Jonsen said.

Deputies said the suspect is expected to appear at a detention hearing at the Juvenile Justice Courthouse in San Jose on Monday.