Students shelter in place at Technology High School in Rohnert Park after suspicious device found

Students briefly had to shelter in place at Technology High School in Rohnert Park on Tuesday morning after a suspicious device was reported on the school grounds, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

Earlier Tuesday, a staff member located the suspicious device and brought it to the front office of the school, which is located at 550 Bonnie Ave.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office bomb squad responded to the campus and students were asked to shelter in place.

As of shortly before 10:40 a.m., public safety officials said the device was determined to be safe by the bomb squad and was removed from the campus, and that students no longer have to shelter in place.