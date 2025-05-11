Tariffs drive up Bay Area flower prices this Mother's Day, but shoppers still show up in full bloom

Bay Area flower shops see increase in price this Mother's Day. Here's why.

Flower shops across the Bay Area were buzzing with activity Sunday as families picked up bouquets for Mother's Day — traditionally the second busiest day of the year for florists, just behind Valentine's Day. But this year, rising prices caused by international tariffs added a new twist to the celebration.

"My kids are up making breakfast for my wife right now and I was tasked with flower duty," said David Ehrlich of San Francisco, as he visited his local florist Sunday morning. "It's a once-a-year thing to celebrate my wife and what she's done for our family, price is no option."

Ehrlich said he noticed flower prices were up from last year. He's not alone.

Many florists are passing on the cost of a 10 percent tariff to their customers. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in the weeks leading up to Mother's Day, florists imported about $250 million worth of cut flowers, amounting to an estimated $25 million in tariff-related costs, dubbed by some as a "flower tax."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that approximately 80 percent of cut flowers sold in the country are imported, primarily from Canada and South America.

"Some of the flowers don't grow all year round," explained Yuliya Van de Sande, owner of Flowers of the Valley in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood. "This one is from Colombia, they are hydrangeas. These are local, and the older roses are from Colombia and Ecuador."

Van de Sande added that it's not just the flowers; the vases are often imported.

"These days, it's a little bit like a luxury. It's not cheap. People think flowers are cheap — it's not," she said.

Despite the higher prices, customers continued to line up outside her shop throughout the morning.

"My wife is pregnant, nine months pregnant, and she's a mom-to-be. So I want to surprise her with some flowers," said Paul Joerger, another San Francisco resident.

To help soften the sticker shock, Van de Sande handwrites a personal note with each delivery.

"We try to bring happiness with a personal touch," she said.

At the Ehrlich household, David and his two children surprised Elena Ehrlich with a large bouquet in a glass vase.

Clearly moved, Elena smiled and said, "I would do anything for them unconditionally, whether they got me flowers or not. But it is really, really sweet to feel so celebrated today. I'm really grateful."