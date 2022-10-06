Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch
CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.
Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.