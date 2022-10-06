Watch CBS News
Take a 360-degree Fleet Week flight with KPIX's Lt. Jessica Burch

CBS News Bay Area's very own pilot and meteorologist Jessica Burch is getting into the spirit of The Fleet Week Air Show by taking the stick of a T33 jet and inviting our viewers to join the virtual reality 360 experience.

Here's just a taste -- keep an eye on our website and social channels for the links to fly with Jessica and virtually experience her aviation thrill ride.

October 6, 2022

