Metal guitarist turned crooner plays annual Valentine's show at Du Nord

A longtime figure on the Bay Area's rock and metal scene explores a different side of music when vocalist Sven Söderlund and his Masterful Orchestra play their annual Valentine's Day gala at the Cafe Du Nord Friday.

A well-regarded metal guitarist who came up during the rise of the thrash-metal scene in San Francisco during the early '80s, Soderlund was raised in a musical family (both his parents played jazz) and picked up the six-string at the age of nine. By 1984, he had been invited to join then fledgling thrash outfit Mordred before eventually striking out on to found Mercenary with Mordred guitarist Danny White.

While Mercenary would only play a couple of gigs and record a demo in 1986 during it's initial existence before imploding, the group achieved a sort of legendary status locally and in Europe as their demo was shared between metal fans. Söderlund would also work in the music industry as a roadie and guitar tech, working extensively with Exodus at local shows and touring with Megadeth.

As the '80s turned into the '90s, Söderlund played guitar in a number of projects (Exterminator, Morticious and Mercyful Fate tribute Hail Satan) as well as a stint in Laaz Rockit. Later, he would participate in an onstage reunion with Mercenary in the early 2000s and live performances with Mordred and Heathen. Though Mercenary would reform as an active group in 2007, more recently the musician decided to try his hand at the music he heard his parents playing during his youth.

Convening a large ensemble featuring horns and strings in 2017, the group rehearsed a set of jazz and swing standards made famous by the likes of Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Last July, Söderlund and the band he christened the Masterful Orchestra made their debut at the Bottom of the Hill, cramming onto the stage for a full house of fans. They have since performed at the Lesher Center in Walnut Creek and Sweetwater Music Hall.

The singer and his group celebrated the release of their debut CD with an outdoor concert at the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park a few years ago, drawing a big crowd to enjoy an afternoon of classic standards, Sinatra deep cuts, a song written by his composer mother and even a nod to his hard-rock roots with a swinging take on the Thin Lizzy hit "Dancing in the Moonlight."

In the fall of 2021, the band returned to the stage for it's first public performance in over a year, drawing a large crowd for a free Saturday afternoon concert at the Golden Gate Park bandshell. Söderlund is preparing to release his sophomore album summer that will feature more standards, a rock hit, an R&B tune and an original song. Last year, the lead single for the album -- a version of Neil Diamond's classic hit "Love on the Rocks" -- becomes available on all digital streaming platforms.

The song was recorded at San Francisco's Hyde St. Studios with engineer and producer Jamieson Durr (who has worked with Sammy Hagar, Joe Satriani, Don Felder of the Eagles, Nancy Wilson and Wyclef Jean), before the finished track was mastered in London at iconic Abbey Road Studios by Andy Walter (David Bowie, Jimmy Page, U2, Coldplay, Radiohead).

The singer and his group bring their annual Valentine's Day show to the stage at the Cafe Du Nord Friday night. Opening the show will be creative local tribute Bond Girl. Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Cherie Lebow, the quartet covers hit songs from 007 films throughout the years as well as other spy-related soundtrack tunes (the themes to "Mission: Impossible," "The Avengers" and "Peter Gunn").

