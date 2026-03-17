Suspects accused of killing Richmond man face murder, attempted charges

San Pablo police on Monday said charges were filed against two suspects accused of killing a Richmond man in December of 2025.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Daveon Reed and 21-year-old Adonis Gordon, both of Richmond, and they face charges of murder and attempted murder, with criminal street gang enhancements, police said.

On Dec. 29, police launched a homicide investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Clarence Hughes Jr., of Richmond. Investigators were able to track down five suspects using the city's surveillance network, police said.

They then obtained and served five search warrants on March 12 in Richmond and Berkeley, which resulted in four people being arrested. The fifth person was already in custody in Southern California, police said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office filed the charges against Reed and Gordon on Monday, and they remain in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility.

The three other suspects who were arrested are no longer in custody, according to police, and the investigation into the killing of Hughes remains ongoing.