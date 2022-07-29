Suspects face special circumstances murder trial in slaying of 75-year-old Pak Ho

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Two suspects in the March 2021 fatal robbery assault of 75-year-old Pak Ho, a brazen crime that sparked fear throughout Oakland's Asian American community, have been ordered to stand trial on special circumstances murder charges and other counts related to the slaying.

The Alameda County District Attorney's office confirmed on Thursday that Teaunte Bailey and Demtriases Britton have been ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Patton.

Britton has been charged with special circumstances murder and second-degree robbery while Bailey will be tried on a variety of charges including special circumstance murder, second degree robbery, evading an officer, first degree residential robbery and first-degree burglary.

Ho was out for a daily walk in his Oakland neighborhood around 7 a.m. on March 9, 2021 when investigators said Bailey approached him, punched him, knocking him to the ground.

Ho hit his head on the concrete sidewalk, suffering critical injuries that left him brain dead. Two days later, he was taken off life support.

Britton was identified by the Alameda County Sheriff as the getaway driver. Ho's property was found on Britton at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said both men had previous criminal records.

Britton has four previous convictions for robbery and one previous conviction for residential burglary. At the time of his arrest, Baily was wanted for a residential robbery in Oakland where he assaulted and stole items from an elderly resident at a retirement home.

He also had recently been released on a pending robbery case in San Francisco.