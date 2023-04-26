Suspects arrested in San Jose drive-by store shooting

SAN JOSE -- A pair of suspects were in custody Wednesday for allegedly opening fire with a gun inside a San Jose store after being caught shoplifting, police said.

San Jose police said 33-year-old Miguel Barragan and 27-year-old Jaime Gonzales were being held in county jail on attempted homicide and armed robbbery.

The incident took place on Saturday. At approximately 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Story Road on a report of a disturbance involving a weapon.

During the investigation, the officers discovered that Barragan and Gonzales had entered a store and allegedly took goods without paying.

As an employee confronted the men, Barragan brandished a firearm and began shooting into the store.

Both suspects then fled in a vehicle. As they drove past the store, they continued to fire rounds at store employees and security officers. Fortunately, None of the victims were struck by gunfire.

An SJPD Officer on foot patrol in the area was able to obtain a license plate of the fleeing suspect vehicle, helping to positively identify the two suspects.

A contingent of Officers located the suspects at a nearby residence and took them into custody.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Balala #4386 of the San José Police Department's Gang Investigations Unit at 4386@sanjoseca.gov

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.