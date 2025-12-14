Driver suspected of DUI in Vallejo crash that killed pedestrian, police say

A driver is suspected of driving under the influence after an early-morning crash in Vallejo left a pedestrian dead, police said on Sunday.

Valljeo police said the crash happened in the area of Sonoma Boulevard, north of Meadows Drive, around 1 a.m.

A man was found unresponsive in the road. Despite life-saving measures, police said the man died at the scene.

Officers said a preliminary report found the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Morris Turner of American Canyon.

Turner, who remained at the scene, was taken to the hospital. Police said investigators obtained a warrant for a blood sample, which was collected at the hospital.

Police said Turner was arrested for vehicular manslaughter and DUI.

The victim's identification has not been released.

This marks the 13th deadly traffic crash and the 16th traffic-related death in the city this year, police said.