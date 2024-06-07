Suspect who eluded police after Marin County home burglary arrested

A man who had escaped from police following an alleged house burglary in San Geronimo Valley in May was finally arrested on Thursday, according to Marin County authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the suspect identified as 29-year-old Emani Gordon was taken into custody in Santa Rosa.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to an interrupted residential burglary around noon on May 20 on Corona Avenue in the unincorporated area of Lagunitas. A homeowner reportedly detained one of two suspected burglars near the house while the other escaped in a silver Ford Taurus driven by a third suspect.

Minutes later, the Central Marin Police Authority received a call of a reckless driver in a silver Ford sedan at the intersection of Sir Francis Drake and San Francisco boulevards in San Anselmo, approximately 8 miles away from the scene of the burglary.

Police tried to pull the vehicle over in the area of Terrace Avenue in San Anselmo. However, during the traffic stop, the front seat passenger fled from the vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood. Only the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was taken into custody by the Central Marin Police Authority and sheriff's deputies.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Gordon is the suspect who fled the vehicle.

Following his arrest, Gordon was booked into Marin County Jail on suspicion of residential burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and violation of state parole.

The other arrested suspects were identified as Shalaya Cherry, 29, from Marin City, and Clarissa Anderson, 25, of San Rafael. Both were booked into the Marin County Jail also on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.