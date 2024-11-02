Search on for suspect in unprovoked stabbing on BART train in San Francisco, police say

Police on lookout for suspect in stabbing on BART train

BART police are searching for a suspect they say stabbed a woman in an unprovoked attack on a train Saturday morning in San Francisco's Mission District.

Police said the suspect attacked a 54-year-old in an unprovoked stabbing around 8:10 a.m. aboard a train that was heading to Antioch as it approached the 24th Street/Mission Station.

A station agent helped the woman before BART police arrived at the station. She was then taken to the hospital with "serious injuries," police said.

Police described the suspect as a man, 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 160 pounds. They say he has black braided hair wrapped in a knot on the top of his head, a mustache and was wearing a plain black jacket with an orange liner, a black shirt with a large white logo, gray and black cargo-style pants, brown and black boots and was carrying a black duffle bag.

BART police did not say if the suspect exited the train at 24th Street/Mission Station or if he continued on the Antioch-bound train.

They're encouraging anyone with information to contact them.

The 24th Street/Mission Station was closed for about 45 minutes Saturday morning.