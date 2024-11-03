Watch CBS News
Suspect identified in stabbing that happened on San Francisco BART train

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

BART police on Sunday identified a suspect in the stabbing that happened on one of their trains. 

He was identified as 34-year-old Jovany Portades. Police said the cameras that are onboard the BART trains helped them identify the suspect. 

The attack happened on an Antioch-bound train as it got near the 24th Street/Mission Station. Police said the woman who was stabbed was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. 

According to police, the attack appeared to be unprovoked. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-464-7011. 

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

