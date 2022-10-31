Suspect jailed in February homicide at San Jose home

SAN JOSE -- A suspect was identified and arrested eight months after a woman was found dead inside a San Jose home, police said Monday.

On February 24, officers responding to a report of a dead body on the 300 block of Driftwood Drive in West San Jose found an unresponsive woman inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy and it revealed that the victim had suffered suspicious injuries. Based on the coroner's investigation, the case was deemed a homicide.

Dagoberto Flores-Rogel San Jose Police Department

Following a lengthy investigation, police detectives identified San Jose resident Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39, as the suspect. On Thursday, undercover officers took Flores-Rogel into custody in the city of Santa Clara.

He was later booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide.

The victim was not identified, and police did not disclose additional details surrounding the killing.

It was San Jose's 12th homicide of 2022.