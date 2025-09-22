Watch CBS News
Suspect in targeted killing of Fremont man charged with murder

Jose Fabian
Fremont police said a suspect in what appears to be a targeted killing was charged with murder on Monday.

The suspect identified by police as 29-year-old Varun Suresh also faces charges of being an armed individual causing great bodily injury and residential burglary.

According to police, Suresh is suspected of attacking a 71-year-old man on Sept. 18 in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle. Police said Suresh allegedly chased the victim into an uninvolved resident to continue attacking him.

When police arrived, they found the victim with several stab wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said Suresh was found in front of the home and told police he targeted the victim due to his age and his status as a registered sex offender.

Police said he also admitted to looking for registered sex offenders as potential victims. 

A knife was secured at the scene, police said. 

