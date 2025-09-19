Watch CBS News
Crime

Man fatally stabbed during altercation in front of Fremont home; arrest made

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

A Fremont man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation and deadly stabbing in front of a home Thursday, police said.

At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, near Weibel Drive. Officers were told that two people were fighting in front of a home.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive person on the ground, with significant stab wounds. Police administered trauma care to the person, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers detained the other person involved in the fight at the scene and recovered a knife. Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Varun Suresh on suspicion of murder.

Police said in a statement that based on investigative leads the stabbing was an isolated incident and the victim was targeted for specific reasons. There is no threat to the community.

The incident is the 5th homicide of the year in Fremont.

According to jail records, Suresh remains at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. Suresh is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue