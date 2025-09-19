Man fatally stabbed during altercation in front of Fremont home; arrest made

A Fremont man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an altercation and deadly stabbing in front of a home Thursday, police said.

At 12:01 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, near Weibel Drive. Officers were told that two people were fighting in front of a home.

When police arrived, they found an unresponsive person on the ground, with significant stab wounds. Police administered trauma care to the person, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers detained the other person involved in the fight at the scene and recovered a knife. Following an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Varun Suresh on suspicion of murder.

Police said in a statement that based on investigative leads the stabbing was an isolated incident and the victim was targeted for specific reasons. There is no threat to the community.

The incident is the 5th homicide of the year in Fremont.

According to jail records, Suresh remains at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. Suresh is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.