Suspect in Sunnyvale shooting arrested while trying to board flight to Turkey; 1 other arrested

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Sunnyvale on Sunday, including one detained while trying to board an overseas flight, city public safety officials said.



The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on social media that officers were first alerted around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of several gunshots and a vehicle swiftly driving off in the 300 block of East Washington Avenue.



According to the department, officers upon arrival found a suspect, later identified as Gregory Law, who tried to escape on foot. He was caught after being pursued. During the chase, he allegedly discarded a semi-automatic handgun that was later recovered.



Police found two adult male victims, and one of them was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was given first aid and was transported to a hospital for further medical treatment, public safety officials said.



Investigators were able to identify another suspect, Filmon Kifle, who was arrested Wednesday at San Francisco International Airport as he was attempting to board a flight to Istanbul in Turkey, according to the Department of Public Safety.



Law and Kifle were booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of various offenses, including robbery and attempted murder, the department said.



The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety is urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at (408) 730-7110. The investigation is ongoing.