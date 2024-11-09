Suspect in reported assault, kidnapping arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff in Antioch

A nearly eight-hour standoff after a reported assault and kidnapping ended with an arrest in Antioch late Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Around 3:45 p.m., police responded to Stonecrest Drive for reports that a woman was assaulted, kidnapped and robbed by a suspect.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they said they found the victim outside of a home and believed the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Tony Watson, was armed and barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said it was determined that Watson violated the terms of a court order during the incident and had several unrelated felony arrest warrants for violating the terms of his probation.

Officers tried negotiating with Watson for several hours but said he refused to comply with their commands. Police said that he displayed a large knife at officers.

It wasn't until about 11:45 p.m. that the SWAT team took Watson into custody. He was taken to the hospital before he was booked into jail on multiple charges.