Suspect in fatal Richmond shooting arrested in Nebraska

Richmond police say a man wanted for a June homicide on Richmond Parkway was arrested in Nebraska last week.

At 11:30 p.m. on June 23, police were called to the 3400 block of Richmond Parkway for a report of a shooting. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Elizander Narvaez Fernandez died at the scene. The second victim was treated at a local trauma center and is expected to survive.

Detectives said the victim and suspect knew each other and were involved in a fight at a party at that location.

The suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the victims before fleeing. Detectives identified the alleged shooter as Arcenio Fernandez Marquez, a 30-year-old Richmond resident.

Nebraska State Patrol officers located Marquez's vehicle Tuesday evening near Ogallala, when a license plate reader alerted them.
Officers said they arrested Marquez without incident. As of Thursday, Marquez was still in Nebraska, awaiting extradition.

Richmond police didn't immediately respond to a request for information about Marquez's status.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

