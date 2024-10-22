Suspect in deadly 2023 shooting in Hayward arrested

A 26-year-old man suspected in a Hayward shooting last year that killed one man and injured two others was arrested last week, police said.

Deronne Taylor, of Hayward, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Oct. 2, 2023 near the intersection of B Street and Alice Street.

When officers responded to reports of the shooting, police received a 911 call from one of the victims, who said his friend was shot and he was taking him to a hospital.

Officers went to the hospital and found three shooting victims.

One victim, a 43-year-old Oscar Baires Martinez of Hayward man received treatment but died from his injuries, police said.

The second victim, a 44-year-old Hayward man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, a 32-year-old Alameda man, received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified as the man who originally called to report his friend had been shot.

Detectives determined that the original shooting reported at B and Alice Streets was connected to the shooting, and evidence was found there.

Investigators identified Taylor as a suspect, and he was arrested Oct. 15 and booked at Santa Rita County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

Jail records show Taylor is being held without bail, and a plea hearing is set for Nov. 7.

No other information was released by police on Monday.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.