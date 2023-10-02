Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 wounded in overnight shooting in Hayward

By Tim Fang

HAYWARD – One man has died and two others were injured following a shooting in Hayward early Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m. officers were called to the area of "B" Street and Alice Street on reports of a shooting. As officers responded, police received another 911 call from a man who said his friend was shot and that he was taking him to a hospital for treatment.

Officers arrived at the scene of the incident and found evidence of the shooting. Meanwhile, officers who responded to the hospital found three victims.

Police said a 43-year-old Redwood City man received medical treatment but had succumbed to his injuries and died. His name is being withheld.

The two other victims, identified as a 44-year-old Hayward man and a 32-year-old Alameda man, both received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the third victim was the man who called authorities to report his friend was shot.

No arrests have been made. Police did not give information about potential suspects.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Navas of the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7176.

