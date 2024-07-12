Woman arrested in crash that killed Vacaville police officer has criminal history, prosecutors say

VACAVILLE – A woman behind bars for a crash that killed a Vacaville police officer on Thursday had a bench warrant out for her arrest in Placer County at the time of the crash, prosecutors said.

Serena Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn was arrested Thursday after the California Highway Patrol said she tried to run away from a crash that killed Vacaville Police Officer Matthew Bowen.

Bowen, a 32-year-old motorcycle officer, had pulled someone over when he was hit from behind by Rodriquez's vehicle, the CHP said. This was at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive.

On Friday, the Placer County District Attorney's Office confirmed to CBS Sacramento that Rodriguez was charged in November 2022 for intentionally flooding her apartment. She was arraigned in December of that year and she picked up additional charges while on bail.

Prosecutors said she was arrested on Dec. 11, 2022, on Lincoln Way in Auburn during a call for service as she was yelling at her dad and being a public nuisance. When she was in jail, prosecutors said she had a fixed-blade knife hanging from her sweatshirt, leading to an additional felony charge.

In March 2023, she was sentenced for the crimes and did one year in custody and another two years on mandatory supervision.

After Rodriguez was released from jail, prosecutors said she did not comply with the program. The judge then ordered Rodriguez to stay in custody for failing the mandatory supervision.

During a court appearance in December 2023, Rodriguez agreed to be reinstated in custody for 120 days for her violation.

But prosecutors said she then stopped showing up to her court dates.

After failing to appear in court on March 25, 2024, a bench warrant for her arrest was issued by the judge.

Rodriguez had a court date set for Aug. 12 for a mandatory supervision violation from 2023 but the case involving Bowen's death will be completed first.

She was booked into Solano County Jail on Thursday for homicide, driving under the influence causing injury and/or death and giving a false identification to a police officer. Her next court date is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

A procession moved through the streets of Vacaville on Friday. Streets were filled with first responders and people as the procession carrying the fallen officer's body moved through.

Bowen was the first Vacaville police officer to be killed in the line of duty. He had been with the department since June 2023 after serving with the Concord Police Department.

The Vacaville Police Department shared two links to two funds that will directly support Bowen and his family. Anyone who would like to donate can do so by supporting the Vacaville Police Foundation and PORAC Fund A Hero funds.