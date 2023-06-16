Suspect identified in standoff at Coliseum BART station

OAKLAND — A 63-year-old man was arrested last Sunday following a robbery in San Leandro and standoff with police at the Coliseum BART station in Oakland, San Leandro police said Friday.

Donald Corsetti was arrested last Sunday evening on suspicion of robbery, possessing a stolen vehicle, and among other offenses, assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Corsetti allegedly robbed a business in the 1000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in San Leandro around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Then he allegedly left the business in a silver two-door Hyundai hatchback, which had been reported stolen, police said.

According to police, officers located the car around 2 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Lewelling Boulevard and tried to stop it. They failed. Then Corsetti allegedly rammed the Hyundai into a police patrol vehicle in the 14400 block of Washington Avenue and got away, police said.

Corsetti allegedly drove north into Oakland and the Hyundai became disabled near 75th Avenue and San Leandro Street, near the Coliseum BART station, according to police.

Corsetti allegedly barricaded himself inside the car and a standoff ensued as officers tried to negotiate with him, police said.

Officer deployed tear gas and still failed to get Corsetti to surrender, police said. Police then sent officers and a K-9 team and arrested Corsetti around 6:50 p.m. with the use of a stun gun. Corsetti was combative allegedly, according to police.

The Alameda County Public Defender's Office will likely represent Corsetti. A spokesperson for the office had no comment Friday.