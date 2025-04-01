Suspect in assault on Oakland police officer facing multiple charges

A man accused of attacking an Oakland police officer is facing several charges related to the assault, according to Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson.

Lawrence Holley, 48, was arrested on Friday after allegedly attacking the officer while they were in their patrol car at a traffic light at 104th Avenue and International Boulevard.

The officer was treated at a hospital for serious injuries and later released.

Holley was charged with alleged felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury and with obstructing and resisting police and causing injury, among others.

At the time of the assault, Holley was on felony probation, according to Dickson. The complaint alleges that he has six prior felony convictions, including a "strike" for robbery.

"If we are asking the police to protect us, then we must also protect them when they are the victim of an unprovoked assault," Dickson said.

Holley is being held at the Santa Rita Jail with bail set at $150,000. He is scheduled for an arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.