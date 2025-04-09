Suspect arrested in San Jose New Year's Eve shooting

Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect who fired at a rideshare vehicle on New Year's Eve, injuring one of the car's female passengers.

According to a press release issued by the San Jose Police Department, at around 11:15 p.m. on December 31, 2024, officers responded to a report of a shooting that happened in the area of Don Alfonso Way and Entrada Cedros near the Blossom Hill Home neighborhood. Arriving officers learned that three adult female victims had entered a rideshare vehicle when an adult male suspect approached their vehicle and produced a firearm.

San Jose attempted homicide suspect Erik Enriquez. San Jose Police Department

As the driver began to drive away, the suspect fired on the vehicle, striking one of the female passengers. The driver quickly took the victim to an area hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities. Police said he suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the responding officers.

SJPD detectives began an investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old San Jose resident Erik Enriquez. Detectives also discovered that Enriquez had been arrested shortly after the Dec. 31 shooting for an unrelated crime in San Jose. He was taken into custody while in possession of the firearm that police believe was used in the December 31 incident.

Rifle seized during arrest in San Jose New Year's Eve shooting. San Jose Police Department

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Enriquez and a search warrant for his associated residence. On Wednesday, police executed the search warrant at a San Jose residence, where detectives found an un-serialized assault rifle. Enriquez was arrested and subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple charges including attempted murder, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, vandalism, and possession of an assault rifle.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg #4673 of the San José Police Department Assaults Unit via email: 4673@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

Individuals can submit crime tips and remain anonymous with the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.siliconvalleycrimestoppers.org. If the submitted information leads to an arrest, individuals are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.