Suspect arrested in Oakland fatal shooting Saturday

OAKLAND -- A person was arrested for the death of a San Rafael woman found suffering from at least one gunshot wound in Oakland Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the slaying occurred just after 10 a.m. in the 900 block of 22nd Avenue in the East Peralta neighborhood.

Officers responded to that location following a report that someone was dead there, according to police. Officers located the woman and medical personnel pronounced her dead, police said.

The name of the woman won't be released until her family is told, according to police.

Officers took a suspect into custody on Saturday in the 500 block of 24th Street.