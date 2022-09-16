Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in San Francisco Chinatown shooting

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening.

San Francisco police said officers responded at 5:26 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Clay Street.

When they arrived, they discovered a gunshot victim who was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The alleged shooter had fled the scene. 

Investigators said two men apparently got into an argument. One of them pulled out a firearm and shot the other.

Officers later located the suspect and took him into custody. His name and a motive for the shooting was not immediately available Friday.

