Suspect arrested after standoff with San Jose police at residence

An individual was arrested at their residence late Thursday morning after an hour-long standoff with police in San Jose.

Police were serving a search warrant at the residence when the suspect -- who was believed to be armed -- barricaded themselves inside, causing police to close Singleton Road from Verdi Drive to Locke Drive in south San Jose.

A large police response including a SWAT team and multiple heavy vehicles could be seen in aerial footage from the scene.

Police posted on X about the standoff at around 10:24 a.m. After around an hour of negotiations, the suspect was taken into custody. Video showed the individual walking out of the residence with his hands above his head before being swarmed by officers.

Police did not offer any details about what crime the suspect was suspected of committing.