Super Bowl pregame performers include Reba McEntire singing national anthem, Andra Day and Post Malone

Reba McEntire gets Super Bowl gig Reba McEntire to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 05:43

This year's Super Bowl will feature the top players in the NFL — and some incredible pregame performers, revealed first on "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.

Country music icon and Grammy winner Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, rapper Post Malone will perform "America the Beautiful" and singer Andra Day will take the stage for "Lift Every Voice and Sing." This comes ahead of an already-announced halftime show by R&B star Usher.

McEntire sat down with the hosts of "CBS Mornings" to talk about how she's feeling about her performance. She said she was told about the opportunity by her manager.

"He said that they wanted me to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, and I said 'Oh my gosh. Well, let me think about that,'" McEntire said. "And Rex Linn, my boyfriend, who is a huge football fan, he said, 'Yes, she'll do it. Absolutely.' So that's where we're at."

This will mark McEntire's first performance at the Super Bowl. McEntire has been singing the national anthem for decades, starting in 1974 when she performed the number at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, so she said she feels comfortable getting ready for the Super Bowl stage.

"You just warm up like you do a concert and sing it about five or six times, and get in there, and do it," McEntire said.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.