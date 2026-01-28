Key roads near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara closed ahead of Super Bowl LX

Commuters near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara should expect detours and delays as several key roads are being closed ahead of Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 28, Tasman Drive between Calle Del Sol and Great America Parkway is closed. The road, which passes in front of the stadium, will be closed through Friday, Feb. 13.

Officials have announced multiple detours around the closure. For local traffic, drivers and cyclists can bypass the closure by using Great America Way, Great America Parkway, Lafayette Street, Calle De Luna and Calle Del Sol.

Map of detours around Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX in effect from Jan. 28, 2026 through Feb. 13, 2026. City of Santa Clara

A regional detour is also in place, using Highways 101, 237, Montague Expressway, Lawrence Expressway and North 1st Street.

For pedestrians, sidewalk access on Tasman Drive will also be closed around the stadium. Officials suggested taking VTA Light Rail between the Great America and Lick Mill stations to get around the closure, as other pedestrian detours are significantly longer.

Starting Thursday, Jan. 29, the San Tomas Aquino Creek Trail in front of the stadium will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists. The closure of the trail remains in effect through Tuesday, Feb. 10.

On game day, Feb. 8, Great America Parkway between Patrick Henry Drive and Bunker Hill Lane will also be closed.

Map of detours around Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl LX on game day, Feb. 8, 2026. City of Santa Clara

Meanwhile, the closure on Tasman Drive will be expanded to Old Ironsides Drive and Lick Mill Boulevard. Ahead of the game, pedestrian access on Tasman between Convention Center and Calle Del Sol will be limited to credentialed staff and Super Bowl ticketholders.

In addition, VTA will not be providing light rail service between the Lick Mill and Great America stations.

Additional details about the closures, including maps, can be found on the Bay Area Host Committee website.