As Super Bowl LX nears, commercials remain a main event

For decades, Super Bowl commercials have been more than marketing. They've launched careers, sparked catchphrases, and cemented themselves as moments remembered in pop culture long after the final whistle.

With this year's Super Bowl set to be played at Levi's Stadium, the Bay Area will be prominently featured, including in one high-profile ad already drawing attention.

An Oikos commercial, shot in downtown San Francisco in mid-October, is scheduled to premiere during the game on the Peacock streaming platform.

The buzz comes as the annual show, "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials," marks its 25th anniversary this year, celebrating the ads that have made audiences both laugh and cry for years.

"We're very close to the Super Bowl, and you are celebrating not just the game, but the commercials during the game," reporter Loureen Ayyoub said during a recent interview.

"Of course, listen, the Super Bowl is the greatest show on Earth," co-host Nate Burleson said. "But wrapped in a nice little gift, I guess you could say, the wrapping of that gift, is the Super Bowl commercials."

Super Bowl advertising slots now cost millions of dollars. According to ad agency Bray & Co., recent industry estimates put the average price for a 30-second commercial around $8 million.

Brands continue to go all out, knowing the commercials draw nearly as much attention as the game itself.

"There's a poll that came out that says 48 percent of people who watch the Super Bowl watch it for the commercials, the halftime commercials, which says a lot," co-host Daniela Ruah said.

From classic spots like the unforgettable "Whassup?!" campaign to newer takes like Instacart's ad with Ben Stiller, even the commercials themselves build their own buzz ahead of kickoff.

The annual special, "Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials," takes viewers on a nostalgic tour through the most memorable moments in Super Bowl advertising history.

"Nate and I have narrowed it down to 10 commercials — our 10 favorites," Ruah said. "And then people get to use a little QR code that'll show up on their screen, and they get to vote for their favorite. And then at the end, we'll see who wins."

In a year many have described as especially heavy, Burleson says the commercials offer more than brand messaging.

"It allows us to sit back and relax and enjoy humor," Burleson said. "And to be honest, we need it."

"Super Bowl's Greatest Commercials" airs on Monday, February 2, broadcasting on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.