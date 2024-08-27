Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed in crash in Sunol may have been driving drunk, CHP says

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A 39-year-old Stockton man who died after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Alameda County on Monday night may have been driving drunk, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 10:25 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Foothill Road, west of Pleasanton Sunol Road and Interstate Highway 680, in the unincorporated area of Sunol.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck that had crashed into a tree. According to the CHP, the male driver was unconscious in his seat and did not have a pulse. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was found not to be seat belted and investigators determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash as alcohol bottles were seen in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.