Man killed in crash in Sunol may have been driving drunk, CHP says

A 39-year-old Stockton man who died after crashing his pickup truck into a tree in Alameda County on Monday night may have been driving drunk, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 10:25 p.m., officers were alerted to a vehicle crash in the 9900 block of Foothill Road, west of Pleasanton Sunol Road and Interstate Highway 680, in the unincorporated area of Sunol.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck that had crashed into a tree. According to the CHP, the male driver was unconscious in his seat and did not have a pulse. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

He was found not to be seat belted and investigators determined alcohol may have been a factor in the crash as alcohol bottles were seen in the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The identity of the victim was not immediately available.