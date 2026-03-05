Tree falls, damages 2 vehicles on northbound Highway 101 in Sunnyvale
Two vehicles traveling on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale were damaged after a tall tree fell onto the freeway Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert a downed tree on the northbound lanes between Lawrence Expressway and Fair Oaks Avenue around 12:45 p.m.
Only the left lane of the northbound direction was open, as crews cleared the tree. As of about 2:25 p.m., all lanes were open.
There are no reports of injuries.