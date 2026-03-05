Watch CBS News
Tree falls, damages 2 vehicles on northbound Highway 101 in Sunnyvale

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Two vehicles traveling on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale were damaged after a tall tree fell onto the freeway Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol issued a traffic alert a downed tree on the northbound lanes between Lawrence Expressway and Fair Oaks Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

101-tree-down-sunnyvale-030526-01.jpg
Authorities on the scene after a tree fell onto the northbound lanes of Highway 101 in Sunnyvale on March 5, 2026. CHP San Jose

Only the left lane of the northbound direction was open, as crews cleared the tree. As of about 2:25 p.m., all lanes were open.

There are no reports of injuries.

