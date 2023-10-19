Suspect identified in Sunnyvale murder-suicide case

SUNNYVALE – Authorities in the South Bay have released the identity of a man suspected of shooting two women, one fatally, before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Monday morning.

In an update Thursday, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the suspect has been identified as Marvin Churchill.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Karameos Drive after gunshots were reported. Arriving officers found two women in a vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving treatment was provided, but one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released her identity.

The second victim was taken to a local hospital, the department said.

A short time later, officers found the suspect in his vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit into Cupertino.

Officers called off the pursuit called off losing sight of the vehicle, police said.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle in a wooded area near the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Road. Churchill was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary investigation, Churchill and the victims knew each other. Authorities believe there are no other suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective E. Rosette of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.