2 dead, 1 injured in Sunnyvale murder-suicide shootings

A man shot two women in a Sunnyvale neighborhood early Monday morning, killing one before he fled from police and later died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a report of gunshots on the 1700 block of Karameos Drive at about 5:28 a.m. Monday and found two women inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided life-saving treatment but one woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to a hospital and her condition was unknown.

Shortly after, officers spotted the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over but the driver immediately sped away, Sunnyvale DPS said. Officers gave chase into Cupertino but discontinued the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

At about 6:18 a.m., Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies found the suspect vehicle in a heavily wooded area on the 17000 block of Stevens Canyon Road in Cupertino. The suspect was found dead inside his vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Sunnyvale DPS said.

Neither the suspects nor the victims were identified, but Sunnyvale DPS said the preliminary investigation indicated the suspect and victims knew each other. There are no other suspects and no ongoing threat to the community, DPS said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to contact Detective E. Rosette at 408-730-7110.