Sunny Fire near Deer Park in Napa County contained, over 10 acres burned

A vegetation fire that broke out in Napa County on Saturday afternoon has been fully contained after burning a dozen acres, firefighters said.

According to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, the "Sunny Fire" was first reported around 1:45 p.m. on the 700 block of Sunnyside Road near Deer Park Road in the community of Deer Park. Fire crews spent much of the afternoon and early evening battling the fire, with 85% containment reached around 6 p.m.

In an update Saturday night, Cal Fire announced the fire was 100% contained after it burned 12.1 acres. Crews remained in the area through the evening to strengthen containment lines and to monitor hotspots.

#SunnyFire - UPDATE - The fire is approximately 2.25 acres, and 35% contained. Firefighters continue to work on containing the fire at this time. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/kfXEIAPNKP — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) March 28, 2026

There were no reports of structures being threatened or damaged. Officials reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.