Suisun City man arrested after alleged knife attack, police say

SUISUN CITY – A man is under arrest after he allegedly hurt himself and another person in an apparent knife attack in Suisun City over the weekend.

Suisun City police said officers responded to Olive Avenue, a little off of E. Tabor Avenue, around 6 p.m. to investigate reports of a fight possibly involving a knife-wielding suspect.

Officers found a man and a female at the scene with stab or cut wounds. First responders started treating the two people, but both ended up being taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Investigators believe the man, a 55-year-old Suisun City resident, allegedly attacked the other person using an edged weapon.

Exactly what led up to the alleged attack has not been detailed by investigators. No other details about the victim, including if she knew the man, have been released.

The man was arrested later Sunday, police say, and has been booked into Solano County Jail on assault with a deadly weapon charges. Police noted that the man also had other warrants out for his arrest.