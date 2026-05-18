Suspect sought after 2 killed in weekend shooting in Suisun City

Authorities in Solano County are searching for a suspect after two people were killed in a shooting in Suisun City on Sunday night.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m., officers received multiple reports of a shooting on the 1100 block of School Street, off Cordelia Road. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Officers, along with medical personnel performed CPR and other life-saving measures.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. Police did not release the victims' names, pending notification of next of kin.

Suisun City police on the scene of a fatal shooting on the 1100 block of School Street on May 17, 2026. CBS

A preliminary investigation determined that the shooting may have stemmed from an altercation involving three people in the parking lot. One person produced a firearm and began shooting, according to officers.

"The Suisun City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims. Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are asking for the community's assistance," police said in a statement.

The suspect has not been found. Additional details about the suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Suisun City Police Department at 707-421-7373.