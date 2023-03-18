Streaks of light seen over the Sacramento region skies likely space debris, expert says
SACRAMENTO – Did you see a streak of lights in the sky a little after 9 p.m. on Friday?
CBS13's newsroom fielded calls from all around the Sacramento region about the lights.
One viewer reported seeing it over Citrus Heights around 9:30 p.m. Social media from Sacramento, Stockton, Folsom and Roseville lit up with reports about the lights around the same time.
Astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted that the lights were likely space debris that reentered the Earth's atmosphere around 9:30 p.m.
McDowell said the junk had been orbiting for around 3 years before it came back down.
Did you take any pictures or video? Send it to us.
