Storms set 3-week rainfall records in 3 Bay Area cities

SAN FRANCISCO – The series of atmospheric rivers that flowed over the Bay Area and the state in recent weeks produced record rainfall totals for a 22-day period for many locations in the state, according to a graphic map released early Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Storm precipitation totals map for California. National Weather Service

The graphic shows rainfall totals recorded between 4 a.m., Dec. 26, to 4 a.m., Jan. 17, in map form and on a brief list of 11 locations in the state.

Three in the greater Bay Area saw records: Oakland (18.33 inches); San Francisco International Airport (15.28 inches); and Stockton (10.79 inches).

Three other local areas appear on the list but not noted as records: North Boulder Creek, in Santa Cruz County along Route 9 north of Ben Lomond (35.39 inches); Cazadero, in Sonoma County (33.11 inches); and downtown San Francisco (17.64 inches).

The highest totals provided by the service were recorded in tiny Honeydew in Humboldt County, which received 47.74 inches of rain.